Man arrested in Easter weekend stabbing at Campbell fast food restaurant

CAMPBELL – Police in Campbell on Friday announced an arrest of a man suspected of stabbing a patron of a fast food restaurant over Easter weekend.

Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Jack in the Box on South Bascom Avenue. Police said the victim was waiting for his order when the suspect stabbed him from behind.

The victim suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was later stabilized.

Campbell police launched an investigation and notified law enforcement agencies in neighboring communities of the suspect's description.

On Tuesday, police learned that the suspect was apprehended in a neighboring community for an unrelated incident on Monday.

Officers then served a search warrant at the suspect's home. A knife that police said was used in the stabbing, along with clothing that matched what was seen on surveillance video was found.

Martin Kerschbaumer is accused of stabbing a patron at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Campbell on March 31, 2024. Campbell Police Department

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Martin Kerschbaumer of San Jose, was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

"Campbell PD's investigators and officers have been instrumental in ensuring this dangerous individual remains off the streets of Campbell," Chief Gary Berg said Friday.

According to jail records, Kerschbaumer is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 24.