1 shot during armed robbery in Campbell

CAMPBELL – A person was shot during a robbery in Campbell on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded shortly before 11 a.m. to reports of an armed robbery in the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard.

The victim with gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital and Campbell police did not immediately provide an update on the person's condition.

Multiple suspects in the robbery and shooting remain at large and police have not released descriptions of them.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (408) 866-2101.