Campaign aims to promote Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood as a holiday shopping spot

An Oakland neighborhood determined not to let fears over crime ruin the holiday season is rolling out the welcome mat to shoppers with the city's new "Find it in Fruitvale" campaign.

All over the city, police have stepped up patrols in busy shopping areas hoping to make businesses and shoppers feel safe. The effort comes amid amid major concerns over crime in the neighborhood, including the shooting of a food truck worker who was trying to stop a robbery last month.

For nearly twenty years, Leticia Chavez has owned Obelisco, a taqueria in the Fruitvale neighborhood.

"Fruitvale is a place of diversity of race and culture," said Chavez.

Chavez says the launch of the Find it in Fruitvale campaign is what the local businesses need.

"We are inviting the community to come and visit the Latino area in the Fruitvale. Not just the Latino area but Fruitvale in general," explained Chavez.

More than 200 small businesses in the community are coming together for the campaign to celebrate the rich culture of the neighborhood and shops during the holiday season.

Chavez adds it hasn't been easy being owning a business in the Fruitvale, especially with an uptick of crime and violence in the city.

"It's been a challenge in general in Oakland, right? But here in Fruitvale...we always focus on the positive. We don't give up," she said.

And to make sure shoppers feel safe, there will be an increase of security in the area.

"We have partnered with the city of Oakland during the holiday season to increase security measures and ambassadors throughout Fruitvale; along international Boulevard, Fruitvale and Foothill," said Chris Iglesias, CEO of the Unity Council, the non-profit behind the campaign.

In addition to police officers, a total of 15 more ambassadors will be assigned to the area, a welcome bit of news for Chavez.

"We are still here. It is safe this is our district and it's surrounded by nice people," Chavez said.

Chavez says she hopes everyone comes out to support the Fruitvale, where she says there is something for everyone.