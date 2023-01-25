Caltrans to close northbound I-680 for 3 weekends for repaving

OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – Caltrans announced a major repaving project this week on Interstate Highway 680 that will close the northbound lanes between Sunol and Pleasanton for three consecutive weekends in February, according to Caltrans.

The closure will stretch from the Koopman Road on-ramp in Sunol (just north of the state Highway 84 interchange) to Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton.

The schedule for closing the northbound lanes is as follows:

10 p.m. Feb. 3, through 5 a.m. Feb. 6; and

10 p.m. Feb. 10, through 5 a.m. Feb. 13.

A shorter stretch of the same highway will be closed the following three-day weekend -- the President's Day holiday weekend -- between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue: from 10 p.m. Feb. 17, through 5 a.m. Feb. 21.

These dates replace the original schedule planned for three holiday weekends starting with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Rainy weather forced the rescheduled dates.

Southbound I-680 will remain open and will not be affected by the closure.

Regional detours will be activated to advise motorists coming from the South Bay to take Interstate Highway 880/state Highway 238/Interstate Highway 580 instead of I-680.

For closures between the Koopman Road and Sunol Boulevard interchanges:

I-680 North Traffic: Exit I-680 at Calaveras, take Paloma Way, take Pleasanton Sunol Road and re-enter northbound I-680 at Sunol Boulevard.

I-580 East Traffic: Take eastbound Highway 84 to I-580.

For closures between the Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue interchanges:

I-680 North Traffic: Off-ramp to Sunol Boulevard; Northbound Sunol Boulevard; Westbound Bernal Avenue; on-ramp to northbound I-680.

For more information, people can visit the Caltrans website at www.680paving.com.