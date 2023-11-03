Caltrans to close all lanes of southbound I-680 this weekend
PLEASANTON - Caltrans will close all lanes of southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton this weekend between the Interstate 580/Interstate 680 Connector and Koopman Road, Pleasanton police said Friday.
The road is being closed for repaving from 9 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday, police said.
Northbound Interstate 680 will remain open and will not be affected by the closure.
As part of the project, southbound Foothill Road and southbound Pleasanton Sunol Road will be closed at Castlewood Drive.
More information on the project and the closure can be found here.
