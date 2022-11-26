Caltrans to begin repaving, improvements to Alameda's Encinal Avenue

ALAMEDA – Caltrans has scheduled repaving and other improvement work to Encinal Avenue between Broadway and Sherman Street in Alameda for December.

Encinal Avenue in Alameda Caltrans

In addition to the repaving, the improvement work will include upgrading existing curb ramps, enhancing crosswalk markings, upgrading signals with accessible pedestrian signals and installing vehicle and speed feedback signs, Caltrans officials said.

The project will also use Complete Street elements, which include the conversion of existing two through lanes to one through lane in each direction, a center two-way left-turn lane, two Class II bicycle lanes and parking, officials said.

Electrical work will begin at the intersection of Encinal Avenue and Grand Street and will move south along Encinal Avenue.

The roadway rehabilitation work will begin in the Spring or Summer of 2023 and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023.

More information is available on the Caltrans website.