Caltrans reopens stretch of Highway 87 following weekend pavement repair work

Caltrans has reopened northbound State Route 87 in San Jose early Monday morning.

The section of roadway between Interstate Highway 280 and State Route 85 was opened to traffic at 4 a.m. Monday after a 56-hour weekend highway closure, during which Caltrans performed major pavement repair work.

The closure started on Friday and was part of two weekend closures of state Route 87, the agency said.

Caltrans also reminded the public about closures on southbound state Route 87 between state Route 85 and Interstate 280 in October.

Southbound state Route 87 will be closed on the weekend of Oct. 20 and traffic will be detoured. The closure will start Oct. 20 after 9 p.m. and conclude on Oct. 23 no later than 5 a.m., the agency said.

Changeable messages and directional signs will be in place to assist motorists traveling in the area, and the California Highway Patrol will be on-site during the closures, Caltrans added.