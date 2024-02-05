Watch CBS News
Caltrans gives update on latest Bay Area highway closures

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Caltrans released the latest highway closures for the Bay Area for Monday as of 4 p.m.

They are in Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. Up to date information can be found at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Sonoma County

  • State Highway 116 is closed in both directions in Forestville between Green Valley and Neely roads. It is also closed between Levie Lane and Green Valley Road
  • State Highway 1 at Bay Hill Road in Bodega Bay. Caltrans reports Highway 1 at Bay Hill Road North reopened at 6:12 p.m.
  • State Highway 128 in Alexander Valley
  • State Highway 121 in Schellville between Eighth Street and Highway 116; includes State Highway 12 between Watmaugh Road and State Highway 121

Napa County

  • State Highway 121 between Highway 12 and Arnold Drive
  • State Highway 128 at Foss Hill Road to Chalk Valley in both directions

San Francisco County

  • Northbound State Highway 35 at John Muir Drive

Santa Clara County

  • State Highway 9 from Sanborn to Redwood Gulch roads

San Mateo County

  • State Highway 35 at Beach Gulch Road

First published on February 5, 2024 / 5:36 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

