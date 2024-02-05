Caltrans gives update on latest Bay Area highway closures
Caltrans released the latest highway closures for the Bay Area for Monday as of 4 p.m.
They are in Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. Up to date information can be found at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
Sonoma County
- State Highway 116 is closed in both directions in Forestville between Green Valley and Neely roads. It is also closed between Levie Lane and Green Valley Road
State Highway 1 at Bay Hill Road in Bodega Bay.Caltrans reports Highway 1 at Bay Hill Road North reopened at 6:12 p.m.
- State Highway 128 in Alexander Valley
- State Highway 121 in Schellville between Eighth Street and Highway 116; includes State Highway 12 between Watmaugh Road and State Highway 121
Napa County
- State Highway 121 between Highway 12 and Arnold Drive
- State Highway 128 at Foss Hill Road to Chalk Valley in both directions
San Francisco County
- Northbound State Highway 35 at John Muir Drive
Santa Clara County
- State Highway 9 from Sanborn to Redwood Gulch roads
San Mateo County
- State Highway 35 at Beach Gulch Road
