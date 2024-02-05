Caltrans gives update on latest Bay Area highway closures

Caltrans released the latest highway closures for the Bay Area for Monday as of 4 p.m.

They are in Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. Up to date information can be found at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Sonoma County

State Highway 116 is closed in both directions in Forestville between Green Valley and Neely roads. It is also closed between Levie Lane and Green Valley Road

State Highway 1 at Bay Hill Road in Bodega Bay. Caltrans reports Highway 1 at Bay Hill Road North reopened at 6:12 p.m.



State Highway 121 in Schellville between Eighth Street and Highway 116; includes State Highway 12 between Watmaugh Road and State Highway 121

Napa County

State Highway 121 between Highway 12 and Arnold Drive

State Highway 128 at Foss Hill Road to Chalk Valley in both directions

San Francisco County

Northbound State Highway 35 at John Muir Drive

Santa Clara County

State Highway 9 from Sanborn to Redwood Gulch roads

San Mateo County