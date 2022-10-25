Watch CBS News
Caltrans closing Interstate 80 at Gilman Street due to work on overcrossing; expect delays

BERKELEY (CBS SF) -- Caltrans is closing Interstate 80 at Gilman Street for four nights due to work on an overcrossing.

The closures begin at 1 a.m.

Drivers on eastbound Interstate 80 between the Gilman Street off-ramp and on-ramp will be directed to a detour while crews are work on the bicycle and pedestrian overcrossing. 

Interstate 80 will reopen Tuesday at 5 a.m., according to Caltrans.

Motorists should expect delays.

