Early morning fire burns Caltrans offices in San Rafael near Hwy 101/580 interchange
A fire burned a Caltrans building in San Rafael early Monday morning, authorities said.
San Rafael Police said the fire burned at the Caltrans San Rafael Construction Office at 742 Francisco Blvd. West. Firefighters responded just after 6 a.m. to the fire, which was contained to the single-story office building near the U.S. 101/Interstate 580 interchange.
The fire was extinguished and firefighters remained on site for mop-up operations, police said. No was was hurt in the fire and the Caltrans office was closed at the time of the fire.
There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
Police said Francisco Boulevard West would be closed along the 700 block for the next couple of hours.
