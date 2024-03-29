Caltrain strikes vehicle on tracks in Atherton, driver injured

ATHERTON – A northbound passenger train collided with an occupied vehicle on the tracks in Atherton Friday night, Caltrain said.

The collision with train 133 occurred about 8:30 p.m. at Fair Oaks Lane, the railroad said.

Emergency personnel were at the scene and trains were stopped in the area, spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said in a statement.

The vehicles' driver was injured and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, she said.

About 65 passengers were on board the train. There were no reported injuries on board, she said.