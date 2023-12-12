Caltrain strikes person near tunnel in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – A Caltrain struck someone on the tracks in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

The collision was reported at 1:47 p.m. near Tunnel 3 in the southeast part of the city involving southbound train No. 120 going from San Francisco to San Jose, Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.

The person hit by the train was taken away by emergency personnel and an update on their condition was not immediately available.

There were 48 passengers aboard the train at the time with no injuries reported. All tracks in the area have since resumed normal service, according to Lieberman.