Caltrain electrification work to suspend service between San Jose Diridon, Tamien stations

Caltrain will suspend some service beginning Monday between its San Jose Diridon and Tamien stations to accommodate electrification work.

From Monday to Friday, the last southbound train 146 will terminate at San Jose Diridon, Caltrain said in a statement.

On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3, the first northbound train 221 will depart from San Jose Diridon. On Saturday, Dec. 2, the last southbound train 284 will terminate at San Jose Diridon.

Free Valley Transportation Authority buses will be provided between the stations.

An overhead system will power new electric trains, replacing diesel engines.