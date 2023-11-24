Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Caltrain electrification work to suspend service between San Jose Diridon, Tamien stations

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 11/24/23
PIX Now - Morning Edition 11/24/23 12:34

Caltrain will suspend some service beginning Monday between its San Jose Diridon and Tamien stations to accommodate electrification work.

From Monday to Friday, the last southbound train 146 will terminate at San Jose Diridon, Caltrain said in a statement.

On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3, the first northbound train 221 will depart from San Jose Diridon. On Saturday, Dec. 2, the last southbound train 284 will terminate at San Jose Diridon.

Free Valley Transportation Authority buses will be provided between the stations.

An overhead system will power new electric trains, replacing diesel engines.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 9:59 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.