Caltrain hits vehicle in Burlingame, creating major delays in both directions

BURLINGAME — Caltrain said one of its trains hit a vehicle that was on the tracks in Burlingame early Wednesday evening.

The NB409 "clipped" a vehicle that was on Broadway, the transportation agency said. One person was taken to the hospital. According to a Caltrain spokesperson, three cars were involved in the accident.

Transit police cleared both tracks around 5:30 p.m. and service was expected to resume not long after. However, passengers on the 409 will need to get off at the Millbrae Station and continue north on the next train.

Major delays are expected in both directions.