Caltrain hits, kills pedestrian at Santa Clara station, service shut down

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/BCN) – A Caltrain struck a pedestrian and killed near the station in Santa Clara Thursday morning, causing service to stop while the incident was investigated.

Caltrain officials said the person was struck shortly after 8 a.m. by northbound train No. 705 in the area of the station at 1001 Railroad Ave.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene not long after the incident, according to officials. Several minutes later, transit officials announced the pedestrian had died.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – 8/4/22 at 8:15am



SCPD & SCFD have responded to a collision involving a train at the Transit Station (1001 Railroad Ave). The tracks are temporarily closed; avoid the area & plan an alternate location/transportation@SMCSheriff will lead all media inquiries. — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) August 4, 2022

There were approximately 104 passengers on the train with no reported injuries onboard, according to Caltrain officials.

Main tracks 1 and 3 have been reopened after trains were stopped following the collision, causing delays Thursday morning.

This collision caused Caltrain's eighth fatality of 2022 on its right-of-way.

