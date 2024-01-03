Watch CBS News
Caltrain hits occupied vehicle in Burlingame; driver hospitalized

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A Caltrain struck an occupied vehicle in Burlingame early Wednesday morning, injuring at least one person, rail line officials said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., northbound train #501 with 36 passengers aboard hit the vehicle at the Broadway crossing in Burlingame Terrace, Caltrain said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized, according to Caltrain. No other injuries were reported.

Trains were being held in the area until the scene could be cleared by emergency crews, Caltrain officials said.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 7:49 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

