Person fatally struck by Caltrain near Redwood City station

REDWOOD CITY – A Caltrain fatally struck someone who was on the tracks in Redwood City on Tuesday morning, according to the transit agency.

The collision was reported around 9 a.m. in the area of Chestnut Street just south of the Redwood City station and involved southbound train No. 406 headed from San Francisco to San Jose, Caltrain spokesperson Randol White said.

No injuries were reported among the estimated 174 passengers aboard the train, White said.

Trains were initially stopped in both directions through the area of the collision. Trains started single-tracking through the area at lower speeds by about 9:45 a.m., and tracks reopened in both directions for regular service by shortly ater 10 a.m., according to White.

The cause of the collision will be investigated by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau, which patrols the Caltrain right-of-way.