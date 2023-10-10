Caltrain hits, kills person on tracks in San Jose

A Caltrain struck and killed someone on the tracks in San Jose on Tuesday morning.

Northbound train No. 403, which runs from Gilroy to San Francisco, fatally struck the person near Skyway Drive shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman.

The train remained stopped in the area as of 6:50 a.m. with 97 passengers on board, Lieberman said.

No other injuries were reported.