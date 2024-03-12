Watch CBS News
Caltrain says electric train test runs between Redwood City, Mountain View successful

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Caltrain successfully tested its electric trains and overhead wires between Redwood City and Mountain View for the first time over the weekend, the agency's officials said.

According to Caltrain, live run tests of the electric trains began at 5 mph to ensure the overhead wire and train are properly connected. The trains then were tested using the corridor's 79 mph maximum limit, finishing 25 such test runs over the weekend.

"With this live run, testing can now take place from San Jose to Redwood City, further accelerating the process and keeping the launch of service on schedule for fall 2024," Caltrain officials said.

caltrain-electric-train-test-031224.jpg
Caltrain electric trains being tested between Redwood City and Mountain View, March 2024. Caltrain

The rail line aims to complete 1,000 miles of testing before each electric trainset is allowed to carry passengers. Caltrain officials said initial tests were conducted between the Santa Clara and College Park stations on the Santa Clara Drill Track. 

First published on March 12, 2024 / 11:22 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

