Caltrain begins testing new electric train along corridor as it eyes 2024 launch

SAN JOSE – Caltrain began testing its next generation of trains on its tracks last weekend, as it takes another step closer to moving to an all-electric fleet.

According to an agency statement, the train underwent clearance testing between the Santa Clara station and the Tamien station in San Jose. The train was outfitted with foam rubber padding to simulate the clearance needed for the new trains and was pulled by a diesel locomotive at five miles per hour.

"No major problems arose over the course of testing," the agency said.

Further clearance testing will be conducted on the rest of the corridor in the near future, officials went on to say.

Caltrain electric trainset. Caltrain

The electric trainset was assembled in Utah in 2020 and underwent testing at a federal facility in Colorado last year. In March, the trainset arrived in the Bay Area.

Later this year, the electric train will undergo another round of testing as it will run under its own power via the overhead catenary system. Crews are in the midst of installing the overhead and poles and wiring that will electrify the Caltrain corridor between San Francisco and Tamien station.

Caltrain is purchasing 19 seven-car electric trainsets to replace the current diesel fleet.

Along with decreased emissions, the agency touted several benefits of the electric trains, noting they will accelerate and decelerate faster than the current models. The trains will also generate less noise, to the benefit of riders and residents who live near the tracks.

Inside, the trains will offer digital onboard displays, power outlets, security cameras and expanded storage under seats.

Passenger service for the all-electric Caltrain fleet is slated to begin in 2024.