California's 988 hotline to start taking calls this week, observers express capacity concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – On July 16, call centers in California and the rest of the nation will start taking calls from 988, the new number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. But some outside observers worry the easier-to-remember number will lead to an increase in calls that will overwhelm states that aren't prepared.

The hotline connects callers with trained mental health professionals, acting like a 911 for emergencies not related to crime. The switch from the old hotline number, 800-273-8255, will be occurring all over the nation this month. In anticipation of the change, the RAND Corporation surveyed 180 call centers around the nation. Their report, released early last month, found that more than half – 51% – of respondents were prepared for it. Furthermore, only 16% budgeted funds for the crossover.

"Our findings have confirmed what many advocates and experts feared: communities throughout the United States have not had the time or resources to adequately prepare for the debut of the 988 hotline number," said RAND's Ryan McBain, co-lead on the research project.

The hotline began in 2004 as part of federal legislation to address the nation's suicide rates. In 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed legislation switching the hotline number to 988. In December of the following year, President Joe Biden's administration announced it would inject $284 million into upgrading infrastructure for call centers across the nation.

California went even further, with state officials promising to add another $20 million to help with upgrading its 13 call centers last September, and including $8 million for call center upgrades in the proposed 2023 state budget. Also moving through the state assembly is AB 988, authored by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), which imposes a small tax – capped at $.30 – on phone lines to pay for maintaining staffing at the call centers as well paying for teams of medical professionals to respond to calls in person.

"Like 911, 988 will be a forever system that individuals in mental health crisis have access to," Bauer-Kahan told the New York Times. "Like our 911 system, it needs ongoing funding that's consistent."

Analysis by the New York Times shows call centers were already being overwhelmed before the change, with California first responders unable to assist 10 to 15% of calls. Bauer-Kahan recently revealed that the state expects a 30% increase in calls after the number change.

While the potential increase in calls can be alarming, it just goes to show how important it is to provide services for the 39 million Americans who admitted in 2019 to having some sort of mental health issue.

"We know that in moments of crisis it can be really difficult to find those resources and get the help that you need," Tara Gamboa-Eastman, senior advocate at the Steinberg Institute, told KPIX. "Having one, easy-to-remember three-digit number versus the ten-digit number is going to be life-saving."