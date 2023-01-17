California storms: Skies clear as systems move east; Slide danger lingers in rain-soaked hills

SAN FRANCISCO -- The weather outlook improved immensely Tuesday with sunny skies over the San Francisco Bay Area, but it was merely a façade hiding the danger lurking in rain-soaked hills and swollen creeks and rivers.

Slides, minor flooding and toppling trees will continue for several days as the region dries out from rains that pelted Northern California beginning on Dec 26th.

Slightly more than 18 inches of rain has fallen in San Francisco over the 22-day span creating a busy time for local and federal meteorologists. The National Weather Service issued 147 significant advisories, 4 tornado warnings and 215 flood advisories and warnings over the 22 days.

On Monday, across the Bay Area, trees continued to fall, hills slide and neighborhood flooded.

Marjorie Cruz and her husband woke up the roar of cascading mud slamming into their Berkeley hills home of more than 20 years.

"It was very terrifying when it started because it's trees and debris," she told CBS News.

It was also stunning to Berkeley Deputy Fire Chief Keith May.

"It's pretty sobering," he said. "23 years and I haven't seen anything like that here where it has actually taken out a home."

Over on the coast at Fort Funston in San Francisco, a concrete structure, which had been jutting out and partially buried in the sand dunes since World War II, tumbled onto the beach below.

Golden Gate National Recreation Area officials said that the structure had been undermined by the saturated soil.

The structure tumbled off the cliff around 10 a.m. Monday and slid about 200 feet, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Beachcombers at Fort Funston will share the beach today with a WWII military structure undermined when saturated bluff sand slid onto the beach. Thanks to @sffdpio for safety assistance. Visitors are encouraged to follow postal trailhead signs and be attentive to surroundings pic.twitter.com/2GKylHz9V5 — Golden Gate National Recreation Area - Alerts (@GGNRANPSAlerts) January 16, 2023

David Montgomery, a professor of geomorphology at the University of Washington, said after such a lengthy deluge, the hillsides could be unstable for some time.

"For some of the deeper, larger landslides, where it takes longer time for that water to seep down to the layers that are destabilized," he said. "It can take weeks and sometimes even months for the for the danger to really pass.