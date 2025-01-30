California State Water Project increases allocations despite dry January weather

Bay Area water season off to good start thanks to rainy December

Allocations from California's State Water Project continue to slowly trend upwards this winter, with water managers announcing a 5 percent increase in requested deliveries compared to last month.

Officials with the California Department of Water Resources said Wednesday that the water agencies it serves will now receive 20 percent of requested supplies, up from 15 percent on Dec. 23, despite January's lack of sizable rainfall.

"We are in the middle of our biggest months for precipitation for California, and unfortunately January has been very dry, putting a significant dent in our season," DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a news release.

The modest month-over-month increase in deliveries affects the 29 public water agencies that serve 27 million people and 750,000 acres of farmland and are part of the State Water Project's allocation system.

State officials say the increase is possible partly because all the state's reservoirs are currently at, close to or above their average storage levels for this time of year.

Also, robust storms in November and early December saturated the ground, allowing stormwater runoff to more effectively reach reservoirs throughout the state.

Allocation amounts are updated monthly by DWR as new snowpack, rainfall, and runoff information comes in, with a final allocation amount typically announced in May or June.

On Wednesday, state officials said the long-range weather forecast "hints" that more rain and snow could be in store for early February and the National Weather Service says there is a likelihood for above average precipitation in Northern California for about a week starting Feb. 5.

"A return to wet weather is critical for our season's success and it will take many more storms to make up the deficit and further boost water supply deliveries," Nemeth said.