Skilled trades workers in California State University system vote to authorize strike

A union representing 1,100 skilled trades workers in the California State University system said Monday its members voted to authorize a strike if the two sides can't reach a deal.

Ninety-four percent of the members of Teamsters Local 2010 voted to allow union officials to call a strike at 22 CSU campuses "in protest of the university's unfair labor practices," the union said.

Union officials said they've filed numerous unfair labor practices complaints against the school and that its members' pay is considerably lower than similar workers at the University of California system.

"While step increases are standard for workers at every other state agency, many of CSU's skilled trades workers have been working for decades with no way to consistently move up from the bottom of their salary scale," according to union officials.

The union represents facilities workers, mechanics, carpenters, painters, electricians, plumbers, blacksmiths and engineers, among other workers.

"Our members are fired up and, if necessary, they're ready to take to the picket line—it's up to the CSU to bargain in good faith for a fair contract, or we will strike," said Teamsters Local Secretary-Treasurer 2010 Jason Rabinowitz.

The Teamsters, along several other unions in the CSU Labor Coalition, plan to attend the CSU Board of Trustees meeting Nov. 7 to protest the lack of progress at the bargaining table.

"A vote to authorize a strike does not mean that the union will call a strike. The CSU remains committed to bargaining in good faith and reaching an agreement with Teamsters, as we have done with five other CSU unions in recent weeks," university officials said in a statement.

"The CSU and Teamsters will be meeting with the state-appointed mediator this week, and we hope that with the mediator's assistance we can find common ground," CSU officials said.