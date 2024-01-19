California State University announces tentative agreement with union ahead of strike

SACRAMENTO - California State University announced a tentative agreement Friday night, leading to indications that a strike next week will be called off.

The agreement was reached with Teamsters Local and is a three-year contract, the CSU said. It covers 1,100 skilled trades employees across 22 of the CSU's 23 campuses.

The CSU said Teamsters indicated that the strike planned for next week will be called off.

No details about the tentative agreement were released Friday night. The CSU said more details about it will be released in the coming days.

The agreement must be ratified by the union membership and will be brought to the CSU Board of Trustees for approval at a meeting in March.

The potential of a strike was announced after months of failed negotiations between the CSU system and the faculty and Teamsters unions.

Members wanted to see a 12% pay raise and the CSU was offering 5%.