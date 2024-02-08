California sending state attorneys to Oakland, Alameda County to help prosecute violent crime, retail theft, auto burglaries

Reaction to Newsom's plan to deploy more CHP officers in Oakland mixed

California is deploying state attorneys to Alameda County to prosecute suspects arrested for violent crimes, serious drug-related crimes, and retail theft and auto burglaries in Oakland and other cities.

Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced they are launching a partnership with Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price to have deputy attorneys general from the California Department of Justice and attorneys from the California National Guard to help prosecute the crimes.

"An arrest isn't enough. Justice demands that suspects are appropriately prosecuted," said Newsom in a prepared statement. "Whether it's 'bipping' or carjacking, attempted murder or fentanyl trafficking, individuals must be held accountable for their crimes using the full and appropriate weight of the law."

The announcement comes two days after the governor deployed 120 California Highway Patrol officers to help combat crime in Oakland and the East Bay. The temporary deployment of additional CHP officers will work in partnership with the Oakland Police Department and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office in "a targeted crackdown on criminal activity, including vehicle theft, retail theft, and violent crime."

"The East Bay is my home, and I'm committed to ensuring that the people of Oakland can live and work in a safe community," said Bonta in a prepared statement. "The California Department of Justice has legal and law enforcement expertise to bring to bear as we work collaboratively to hold bad actors accountable. I welcome this partnership with local and state law enforcement, the Governor's Office, and most importantly, the Oakland community, to ensure that justice is done so that Oakland residents can thrive and prosper."

In August 2023, CHP officers were also deployed to Oakland to help combat a string of high-profile carjackings and other armed robberies. Newsom also deployed CHP and National Guard personnel in San Francisco last October to fight the fentanyl trafficking crisis.

According to the governor's office, crime in Oakland is rising compared to other metro areas in the state. Preliminary reports from Oakland indicate that in 2023, violent crime rose 21%, robbery increased 38%, and vehicle theft increased 45% while data from across the state shows such crimes are down in many other jurisdictions, including San Francisco.