California primary: Find San Francisco voting locations

As voters head to the polls to cast their ballots for the California primary on Tuesday, March 5, some might be uncertain about where their polling place is.

Ballots for the primary were mailed out to registered San Francisco voters in early February. Those can be filled and returned via mail if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the county by March 12.

Voters in San Francisco can also cast their ballot at the voting center set up at San Francisco City Hall any time between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday. There are an additional 501 voting locations within city limits. Voters can look up where their address specific assigned polling place or find the polling place closest to where they are in real time (and find out whether there is a wait to cast their ballots) on the San Francisco Elections voting site look-up tool online.

In addition to voting for president, selecting a candidate to fill the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat and the statewide bond measure Prop 1, there are several congressional seats up for voters to decide, Mayor London Breed is pushing her housing-focused Prop A as well as reducing police oversight and use of technology (Prop E) and requiring drug screenings for those receiving cash assistance from the city (Prop F) that are being met with varying levels of opposition. There are a total of seven citywide measures on the San Francisco ballot. More information on each measure can be found here.