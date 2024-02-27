California primary 2024: Find your polling place and additional election information

The California primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 5. While mail-in ballots were sent out in early February, any registered voter can go to a county elections office in person to request and receive a vote-by-mail ballot.

California residents who are not currently registered or who registered to vote after the Feb. 20 close of registration can visit the state's same day voter registration page. Same day voter registration is also available at county election offices and polling locations.

Voters can also find same-day voter registration locations in their county, early voting locations, and ballot drop-off locations on the California early voting and vote-by-mail drop-off locations page.

The California Secretary of State's website also has a page where voters can find their nearest polling place. More information on candidates and voter information fact sheets can be found here.