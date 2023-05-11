California High-Speed Rail Authority heralds competition of massive Cedar Viaduct

FRESNO -- After years of artist renderings, the California High-Speed Rail Authority finally has a concrete symbol of the work being done building the line through the Central Valley.

It's called the Cedar Viaduct and the 3,700-foot viaduct will take trains travelling at 200-plus mph over State Route 99, Cedar and North avenues in Fresno.

"At almost three-quarters of a mile long, the Cedar Viaduct is one of our largest and most visible structures across the alignment and one of the significant achievements to date on the program," said Central Valley Regional Director Garth Fernandez.

From the highway, traffic can see a dual span of cast-in-place arches that help support the weight of future high-speed trains traveling atop the deck of the structure. Each arch spans 179 feet and is nearly 40 feet tall.

high-speed-rail-viaduct California High-Speed Rail Authority photo

The Cedar Viaduct is one of several structures along the high-speed rail line with arches.

Just a few miles away, SR-99 drivers can see similar arches for the 210-foot span of the San Joaquin River Viaduct—the Authority's gateway to the Central Valley.

The Cedar Viaduct is part of Construction Package 1, the first 32-mile stretch of high-speed rail between Avenue 19 in Madera County and East American Avenue in Fresno County.