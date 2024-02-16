Reps unmoved by California Forever's revised proposal for new city in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY – A modified ballot proposal filed Wednesday by the company California Forever to allow development of a new community in Solano County east of Travis Air Force Base did not win over the area's congressional representatives, the two reps told a group of reporters Thursday during a virtual press conference.

The changed filing centered around concerns from the U.S. Air Force about the impact the development might have on training flights and radar functionality immediately east of the base. It also clarified that down payment assistance for homebuyers could come in the form of loans.

U.S. Representatives John Garamendi, D-Fairfield, and Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, said the new filing, which was the company's third attempt to secure a potential ballot initiative that satisfied concerns from Travis Air Force Base, only raised more questions and was evidence that the company did not have a plan specific enough to support.

The pair represent different parts of Solano County. They said the company still had not put forth specific plans for bringing water and transportation to the community, protecting the base, and ensuring taxpayers do not have to financially contribute to the development.

California Forever spokesman Brian Brokaw pushed back against those assertions in an email. He said the initiative would require a full environmental impact report prior to any construction and a development agreement negotiated and signed with the county.

"The Environmental Impact Report will address water, transportation, and all other impacts, and the Development Agreement will give Solano County the power to enforce all voter guarantees," Brokaw said.

The proposed initiative makes mention of water sustainability for the community but does not specify how that would be achieved. Regional rail and highway connections are included as goals, but no funding details are specified for participation in regional transportation initiatives.

The development agreement would be for a 40-year term and could be cancelled in the event of a "force majeure" event that would suspend it "due to delays caused by acts beyond the control of County or Applicant, such as acts of God, floods, fires, earthquakes, acts of war, litigation, economic recessions and depressions, national and regional emergencies, and epidemics and pandemics," according to the filing.

The new 88-page filing with the county Registrar of Voters will restart the 180-day clock the initiative's backers have to secure about 13,000 signatures to have the measure appear on the November ballot. Among other questions, voters must decide whether they want to alter the county's general plan to allow more development outside of existing cities if the initiative makes it onto the ballot.

The company said in a blog post that it supported Travis Air Force Base's mission and was committed to working with the Air Force to be a good partner.

"Our swift action to modify our plans and the initiative is proof of that unwavering commitment," the company said.

The company said its new proposal included a 4,200-acre zone in the western part of the community, next to the base, that would only be permitted to build certain "Travis compatible infrastructure," such as solar farms, energy storage, water treatment, or be used for agricultural and habitat purposes.

It removed 2,200 acres of proposed residential land in the area and said it would move its industrial use land to the southeast of the base's radar pattern. It also proposed moving the downtown of the community one mile south.

The new proposal also specifies that a homebuyers' assistance guarantee could come in the form of loans rather than grants. It said any repayment of loans would be used to fund downpayment assistance for future residents.

Thompson said the company's proposal did not leave enough room for verification of the company's promises and left open the possibility it could simply sell to another entity.

Garamendi said none of the company's answers to his questions, nor the new filing, assuaged his concerns.

"All of these issues remain in place, and my opposition to this is even stronger today," Garamendi said.