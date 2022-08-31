California power grid operators issue Flex Alert; warn of energy shortages during heat wave

FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued a statewide Flex Alert Tuesday to call for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) said the Flex Alert was in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The grid operator said additional alerts were possible throughout the Labor Day weekend as record-setting temperatures were forecast across California and much of the West.

The high electricity demand is primarily from air conditioning use during what's likely to be the most extensive heat wave so far in the West this year, with temperatures 10-20 degrees warmer than normal in much of California. According to the Cal ISO, Death Valley is currently forecast to peak at 126 degrees on Saturday, which would tie the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth in the month of September.

The grid operator also warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen. Excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and northward into the Central Valley on Wednesday, and were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week.

The peak load for electricity demand in California is projected to exceed 48,000 megawatts on Monday, the highest of the year.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

The Flex Alerts urge consumers to reduce use of electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. when there is most stress on the grid and solar energy production is declining.

The primary ways to reduce household energy use are to raise thermostat temperatures, avoid using major appliances and electric car chargers, and turn off lights.

"If weather or grid conditions worsen, the ISO may issue a series of emergency notifications to access additional resources and prepare market participants and the public for potential energy shortages and the need to conserve," Cal ISO said.

Forecasters warned of triple-digit temperatures with little overnight relief, as well as elevated risk of wildfires in much of the West.

"The big weather story this week will be a prolonged and possibly record heat wave building across much of the Western U.S. associated with a strong upper level ridge," the National Weather Service wrote.