California Faculty Association to strike next week at Cal State campuses

The California Faculty Association (CFA) announced Saturday it will move forward with a planned strike from Jan. 22-26, 2024, after negations with California State University stalled.

The strike comes after CSU officials announced a tentative agreement with Teamsters Local Friday night.

According to a CFA press release, the union aims to earn members a 12% wage increase for all faculty, reasonable workload requirements, longer parental leave and broader access to campus facilities. CFA is made up of 29,000 professors, lecturers, coaches and librarians who serve more than 480,000 students across the California State University system.

California State University confirmed the end of negotiations in a Jan. 9 press release.

"Throughout the bargaining process, the CFA never veered from its initial salary demand, which was not financially viable and would have resulted in massive cuts to campuses -- including layoffs -- that would have jeopardized the CSU's educational mission," California State University said on their website.

Despite negotiation failures, California State University announced a 5% raise for all instructional faculty, librarians, counselors and coaches, set to go into effect at the end of the month.

Picketing is planned to take place at the entrances of California State University, East Bay in Hayward.

Assemblymember Liz Ortega, representing the 20th California assembly district, and executive secretary-treasurer for the Alameda County Labor Council, Keith Brown, are slated to join the rally on Monday, according to the CFA press release.