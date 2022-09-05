California issues Energy Emergency Alert, warns of possible outages amid heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO – Officials with Cal ISO on Monday issued an Energy Emergency Alert, warning consumers that stress on the state's power grid could lead to rolling blackouts during a blistering Labor Day holiday.

Late Monday morning, the California Independent System Operator additionally announced an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 1 on Monday between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., warning that high demand could lead to rotating power outages.

#ISO has issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 1 effective today, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Consumers are strongly urged to use less #energy to avoid rotating #poweroutages. — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 5, 2022

An EEA 1 means "Real-time analysis shows all resources are in use or committed for use, and energy deficiencies are expected," according to the definition provided by Cal ISO. More details on what the three different levels of an Emergency Energy Alert signify were available on the Cal ISO website.

That alert was announced as California's sixth consecutive statewide Flex Alert loomed Monday afternoon as a heat wave brought blistering temperatures to the Golden State over the Labor Day weekend and beyond.

The alert for Labor Day calls for voluntary electricity conservation during peak usage hours, from 4 to 10 p.m. Officials announced plans to call for another Flex Alert with extended hours early Sunday evening.

A #FlexAlert has been extended to tomorrow, Monday, from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Today’s #FlexAlert is still in effect. Read the news release: https://t.co/ylokJf8iwH pic.twitter.com/ARcErhIPDN — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 5, 2022

Cal ISO officials said it needs California to save even more electricity than previously believed, as the worst of the current heat waves descends on the state on Monday and Tuesday.

ISO said energy demands Sunday reached record levels, and residents need to lower electricity use in the afternoons and evenings to avoid outages.

"Starting tomorrow (Monday), this multi-day event is going to get much more intense," said ISO President and CEO Elliot Mainzer, in a statement. "We are facing a load forecast of 48,817 megawatts and energy deficits between 2,000 and 4,000 megawatts for Monday, resulting in the highest likelihood of rotating outages we have seen so far this summer."

"Because of the increasingly extreme conditions, we will need significant additional consumer demand reductions during the hours of 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday and access to all the emergency tools that the state and utilities have established for an extreme event like this one," Mainzer said. "We thank electricity consumers for their sustained effort to help us maintain reliability during these very difficult conditions."

Sunday the ISO issued a statewide flex alert for the sixth straight day, calling for consumers to cut their electricity use Monday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Officials urged residents to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances, and turn off all unnecessary lights.

Users should also avoid charging their electric vehicles. More conservation tips can be found at FlexAlert.org.

Sunday's flex alert is in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The extra hour of reduced energy use is needed Monday because of projected market deficiencies through 10 p.m. Additional calls for reducing energy consumption are expected as the state endures record-breaking temperatures lasting at least through Friday.

The heat wave is historic for both its temperatures and its duration. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place across the Western U.S., with daytime temperatures expected to be 10-20 degrees above normal.

State officials say electricity customers' cutting demand has already resulted in an estimated 600 to 700-megawatt savings in recent days and are expected to be even more important and impactful through the next several days. Power grid conditions are expected to be strained Sunday evening, with a potential for supply shortfalls.

Monday and Tuesday are still projected to be the most challenging days yet, with the highest temperatures forecast on Tuesday and projected electricity demand of 50,099 megawatts (MW).