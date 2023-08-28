California Attorney General sues Chino Valley Unified School District over gender pronoun policy

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit Monday against the Chino Valley Unified School District over its recently adopted policy that requires schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns.

Bonta said he filed suit against the district over the policy that mandated this notification, calling it a "forced outing" of transgender students that violates their civil rights.

"It tramples on students' rights," Bonta told reporters. He said he is seeking a court order to immediately halt the policy from taking effect.

The move comes after Chino Valley Unified adopted the policy following a shift in leadership on the school board.

Communities are divided between those who say parents have a right to know the decisions their children are making at school and those who say that such policies would forcibly "out" transgender students to their parents and threaten the well-being of some of the most vulnerable students.

The suit argues the policy discriminates against transgender and gender non-conforming students and violates the state constitution which requires equal protect for all students regardless of their gender expression, identity or sexual orientation. It also argues the policy violates students' privacy rights.

"At this time, the District is working with its legal counsel to review the lawsuit and its contents," Andi Johnston, Chino Valley Unified School District director of communications, said in a statement.

Other Southern California districts have adopted similar policies and Bonta said he believes they will also be affected by this litigation, though they are not named in the suit.

Bonta announced on August 4 that he was investigating whether the Chino district infringed on students' civil rights by adopting a policy that requires teachers to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender or wants to use a name or pronoun different from what's on their birth certificate.

Chino Valley Unified School District President Sonja Shaw said state officials are "overstepping their boundaries."

"This is a ploy to try to scare all the other boards across California from adopting the policy," Shaw said in a statement to The Associated Press earlier in August. "I won't back down and will stand in the gap to protect our kids from big government bullies."

Chino Valley Unified School District members voted in July on the policy regarding gender identification amid an extremely heated meeting involving hundreds of parents. Board members voted 4-1 in favor of the policy to require school officials to notify parents if their children identifies as transgender.

The fight over the proposed school district policies in Southern California come as states across the country are battling over transgender rights through efforts to impose bans on gender-affirming care, bar trans athletes from girls and women's sports, and require schools to "out" trans and nonbinary students to their parents.

