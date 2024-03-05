California 12th Congressional District candidates stepping into Rep. Barbara Lee's progressive legacy

One of the California congressional seats up for grabs on Super Tuesday is the 12th District in Alameda County, a seat vacated by Rep. Barbara Lee who is running for the U.S Senate seat left open by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Lee has held the seat since 1998.

Where is California's 12th Congressional District?

California's 12th Congressional District represents more than 750,000 people in the cities of Alameda, Albany, Berkeley, Emeryville, Oakland, Piedmont, and San Leandro.

According to Rep. Lee's website: "CA-12 holds some of the most diverse and populous cities in the state of California. The district has many significant historical legacies within California, from the origin of the free-speech movement in Berkeley to being the birth place of the Black Liberation Movement."

Congresswoman Barbara Lee speaks onstage at Civic Center Plaza during the Women's March in San Francisco. Getty Images

What is the makeup of California's 12th District?

CA-12 is one of the most diverse communities in the nation, home to more than 53 languages and numerous ethnicities from across the world. The seat is the bluest House district in the country, according to the Cook Political Report, with nearly 90% of the vote to Democrats in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Who is running for California's 12th District?

Seven Democrats and two Republicans are running for the seat. In Tuesday's California Primary, the top two candidates of the ranked choice vote will vie against each other in November's general election.

Democrats

Tony Daysog - Alameda Vice Mayor

Glenn Kaplan - Business Owner/Teacher

Abdur Sikder - Professor/Entrepreneur

Lateefah Simon - Non-Profit Foundation President

Andre Todd - <no ballot designation>

Jennifer Tran - Professor/Chamber President

Eric Wilson - Nonprofit Organization Employee

Republicans

Ned Nuerge - Retired Driving Instructor

Stephen Slauson - Electrical Engineer

Lateefah Simon, a member of the Bay Area Rapid Transit board of directors and a civil rights advocate, is the clear front-runner with the endorsement of Lee, along with California Sens. Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler, and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Alameda Vice Mayor and City Councilmember Tony Daysog is seen as Simon's major competitor.