Caldecott Tunnel blocked by vehicle fire; eastbound Highway 24 lanes closed

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A vehicle fire inside the Caldecott Tunnel blocked all eastbound lanes of Highway 24 in Orinda Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The fire was inside the right bore of the tunnel, the CHP said in a social media post at 10:22 a.m. Traffic through the right bore was shut down for about two hours total, officials said.

At 10:36 a.m., the CHP posted that Bore #2, the eastbound left bore, had been reopened while the right bore remained closed.

The Oakland Fire Department said its crews were at the scene along with crews from the Moraga-Orinda Fire District.

As of 10:41 a.m. Oakland Fire said the vehicle fire in the tunnel has been extinguished and there were no reports of any injuries. By 11:19 a.m., Caltrans had started the tow operation to remove the vehicle from the middle of Bore #1, Oakland Fire said on a social media post.

All lanes were reopened just before noon, the CHP said.

