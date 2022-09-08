Cal ISO issues extended Flex Alert as heat wave continues to roast Bay Area

FOLSOM -- The state's power grid operator has issued an extended Flex Alert for Thursday as official encourage resident to continue reducing their energy use to avoid possible rotating power outages amid more hot temperatures.

ALSO READ: Where to find cooling centers in the Bay Area during heat wave

While most of the recent run of Flex Alerts have been in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., concerns over peaking energy demand have lead Cal ISO to extend the alert for two additional hours from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The ISO extended the time for today’s #FlexAlert to 3-10 p.m. because there are projected market deficiencies during that time. pic.twitter.com/bZqqim6A5c — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 8, 2022

Cal ISO initially announced the extended hours for the Thursday Flex Alert Wednesday night. Additionally, officials issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 1 that will be effective Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

While the conservation of residents has helped keep the state's power grid operators from instituting rolling blackouts, the efforts during the heat wave have not been without some mishaps.

Besides the tens of thousands of people who have lost power during the last week due to heat-related outages, residents in Alameda, Healdsburg, Palo Alto and other Northern California cities lost power Tuesday evening following miscommunication about rolling blackouts.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo threatened legal action Thursday if PG&E did not immediately replace aging equipment that failed during the height of the current historic heat wave, knocking out power to three major hospitals and thousands of residents.

"I have deep concerns about the safety of our residents and the viability of San José small businesses struggling against ongoing failures of a power grid hampered by poor maintenance and outdated equipment," said Liccardo in a news release. "The march of climate change will continue, but other California cities subjected to far worse heat do not suffer the rate of power outages as the City of San José. Our residents' health and safety depend on a reliable grid, and PG&E has an obligation to provide that to San José ratepayers."

The grid operator encourages people to take steps like setting their home or business thermostats to 78 degrees or higher during that time, as well as to avoid the use of major appliances and to turn off any unnecessary lights. Additional information and conservation tips are available at FlexAlert.org.