Cal Fire simulates wildfire on 2 fake houses for wildfire preparedness week

The month of May is known as Wildfire Preparedness Month, and California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared this week Wildfire Preparedness Week.

It's a good time to do some spring cleaning around the yard to make sure your home is prepared for the upcoming fire season, and in California, everyone should prepare.

"It's so important that residents take this time right now, before we get into the peak of fire season, to take preparations and steps around their homes," said state Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant.

To demonstrate the importance and show the difference between a prepped home and a non-prepped home, Cal Fire simulated a wildfire on two fake homes. The fire crept up on both homes, but only the wildfire-ready home survived.

"Still just coming off of significant rain, even in cooler temperatures that we have here in May, and little wind, the home still burned to the ground," Berlant said. "So it is a reminder that by the time we get to peak fire season in July and August, and into September as conditions dry out and temperatures go up, the likelihood of homes being destroyed by wildfires only increases."

"All it takes is just a second and it can cover everywhere, so I think it's important to be prepared and mindful," said West Sacramento resident Caitlin Goodmanson.

Cal Fire said that in recent years, more than 60,000 homes have been destroyed by wildfires statewide.

"It, to me, is beyond comprehension," said West Sacramento resident Bobby Cobbs. "We live along the deepwater channel along the causeway. There's a lot of grasslands, not big timber, and it can still be very, very scary how quickly that can spread."

When it comes to wildfire safety, Cal Fire said to remember the 6 Ps: people, pets, plastics (like credit cards), prescriptions, phone numbers and papers (like deeds or birth certificates). Plus, keep your house safe by pulling back bark or mulch about 5 feet.

"Remove any dead or dying vegetation 100 feet from the home whether that's dead weeds or leaves that have accumulated, pine needles on the roof, creating an ember-resistant zone," Berlant said.

"Another thing is to make sure your fire is out if you're camping, all of that stuff. Just making sure you're not leaving a live fire," Goodmanson said.