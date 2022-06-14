Cal Fire responding to 30-acre brush fire near Hollister

HOLLISTER – Cal Fire crews are responding to a brush fire that broke out near Hollister in San Benito County Tuesday afternoon.

The agency told Monterey CBS affiliate KION-TV that the fire is burning in a hay field off Highway 25 and Hudner Lane. According to Cal Fire, at least 30 acres have burned and one structure is threatened.

No injuries have been reported and no evacuation orders have been issued so far.

Caltrans announced that Highway 25, which links Hollister to Highway 101, is closed in both directions at Highway 156 due to the fire. Highway 156 at Buena Vista and Hudner is also closed.

