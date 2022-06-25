Cal Fire crews hold 1-acre fire in Santa Cruz Mountains threatening 3 structures

SANTA CRUZ -- Cal Fire crews were battling a 1-acre blaze in rugged terrain between Los Gatos and Santa Cruz Saturday afternoon.

Dubbed the Rock Fire, the blaze was first reported after 3 p.m. Saturday west of Highway 17 at Hutchinson and Bell roads near the small community of Zayante.

Cal Fire tweeted that the fire was expanding at moderate speed and had the potential to grow to as much as 20 acres. It is threatening three structures, according to the tweet.

Cal Fire has initiated an air attack including a helicopter and air tankers.

The fire is holding at one acre, authorities said.