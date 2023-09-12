Cal Fire: Alta Fire in Napa County burning on steep woodland incline

NAPA COUNTY — Cal Fire responded to a vegetation fire burning in Napa County on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was located near the 1600 block of Wooden Valley Road on a steep incline in grass-oak woodland, and it had burned about 15 acres, just before 4 p.m.

#AltaFire: CAL FIRE LNU is at scene of a vegetation fire near the 1600 block of Wooden Valley Road, Napa County. The fire is approximately 10-15 acres, burning at a moderate rate of spread on a steep incline in grass-oak woodland. pic.twitter.com/n1T1HcZWu7 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 12, 2023

Eight fire engines, four air tankers, two helicopters, two dozers, five water tenders and four hand crews were sent to the fire, Cal Fire said.

Around 4:25 p.m., the fire made it to the ridge line, where it was held to about 18 acres. Cal Fire said air tankers were making progress at the head of the fire with retardant drops. Meanwhile, ground crews established hose lays on the flanks of the fire.

Crews achieved 30% containment about 20 minutes later and allowed responding aircraft to leave. Firefighters on the ground stayed and continued to strengthen containment lines.