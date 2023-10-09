Cal Fire: 44-acre Williams Fire in Monterey County is 75% contained

MONTEREY COUNTY – A 44-acre vegetation fire burning in unincorporated Monterey County is now 75 percent contained, Cal Fire confirmed Monday morning.

Firefighters have been battling the Wiliams Fire, located near Lockwood-San Lucas Road and Highway 101 west of San Ardo in Monterey County, since Friday.

The wildfire prompted the Monterey County Sheriff's Department to order a mandatory evacuation in the area of the 59000 to 63000 block of Lockwood San Lucas Road on Friday. The order has since been lifted.

A few firefighters were injured while battling the blaze and were taken to local hospitals for evaluation, Cal Fire said on its Facebook page Friday, without giving details.

The fire started about 3:47 p.m. Friday, Cal Fire said. The cause is under investigation.