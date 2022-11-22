Cain Velasquez allowed to wrestle in Arizona event ahead of attempted murder trial

SAN JOSE – A judge has allowed Cain Velasquez to participate at an upcoming wrestling event in Arizona, one day after the former UFC star pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges stemming from a shooting earlier this year.

In an order signed Tuesday, Judge Arthur Bocanegra allowed Velasquez to leave the state on December 1 to participate at the event at Arizona State University. Velasquez will be allowed to travel without his ankle bracelet, but must be supervised by an officer in Arizona during his trip.

According to the court order, Velasquez is ordered to return to California on December 4.

The former UFC champion is facing attempted murder, assault and weapons charges related to a shooting in Morgan Hill on February 28.

Prosecutors allege that Velasquez shot at a pickup carrying Harry Goularte, who has been accused of sexually abusing a family member of Velasquez. Goularte's stepfather was injured in the shooting.

The Santa Clara District Attorney's Office, which objected to Velasquez's request to leave the state, was critical of the judge's decision.

"We objected to the requested changes to the defendant's release. our concern for public safety due to the extremely violent nature of this crime has not abated," a spokesperson for the DA's office told KPIX 5. "The fact that the defendant's GPS monitor will be removed and that he cannot be monitored by pretrial services while outside of California only increase our concerns for public safety."

Velasquez is out on $1 million bail as he awaits trial in 2023. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.