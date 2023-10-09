6 San Francisco cable car riders injured after conductor hits brakes to avoid crash

SAN FRANCISCO – At least six riders on a San Francisco cable car were taken to hospitals Monday following an incident where the conductor had to use the emergency brake to avoid striking another vehicle.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department warned the public to avoid the area of Washington and Taylor streets due to a traffic incident and that emergency crews were on the scene.

Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Mariano Elias told KPIX that the cable car was coming down the hill on Washington Street and was almost to the base of the hill when the conductor noticed a passenger vehicle was in the intersection of Taylor Street.

Chopper over the scene after an incident involving a cable car at Washington and Taylor streets in San Francisco on October 9, 2023. CBS SF

Seeking to avoid a collision with the vehicle, Elias said the cable car operator used the emergency brake, causing the vehicle to abruptly stop.

The cable car was able to avoid striking the other vehicle, but using the emergency brake caused the people on board to lunge forward.

According to Elias, 14 people were evaluated, with six people were taken with minor injuries to a local hospital.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.