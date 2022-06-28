CA stimulus a welcome relief for many Bay Area residents depending on who you ask

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) -- California lawmakers have struck a deal to send $7 billion back to taxpayers to counter soaring inflation.

About 23 million California residents will soon receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers on Sunday.

Opinions are mixed as to what the money will pay for and whether it will help.

Robert Pickett is a retired teacher living outside Sacramento. He says he'll receive $350 under the governor's new inflation relief plan.

"That would be groceries for about two weeks, and maybe one tank of gas," said Pickett.

For San Francisco resident Rohan Manchanda the money would run out much sooner.

"If I were to get 200 bucks from this, probably 2 days, 3 days, 4 days. I do not think we're in that time where 2 or 3, 4 days worth of cash is enough to even survive," said Manchanda.

Originally Governor Newsom had proposed California car owners would receive $400 per vehicle registered in their names, up to two cars per person. That plan has been shelved.

"It's fine. I wasn't expecting anything, I'm totally cool with it," said Russ Wolking of San Francisco.

Wolking says he would fall in the higher income category, which equates to a minimum, one-time $200 payment.

"I'd probably go out to eat, try to support local restaurants," he said.

Erica Pickett of Napa welcomes any amount.

"Just everyday things, gas, groceries," she said of what she would spend the payment on.

"First of all, I'm an engineer in the tech industry, we are one of the beneficiaries of this whole economy that Silicon Valley has," said Nishand Gaurav of San Francisco. "I shouldn't be getting anything, none of my colleagues should be getting anything. That's the way I think of it."