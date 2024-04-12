Butler hits homer, winning single to lift A's to walkoff win over Nats

OAKLAND -- Lawrence Butler hit the game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning and had a solo home run to power the Oakland Athletics to a 2-1 walk-off win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

Max Schuemann scored the winning run in his major league debut after entering as the automatic runner on second base to begin the 10th inning. The 26-year-old utility man was called up on Thursday to replace injured outfielder Brent Rooker.

The Nationals tied the game in the top of the ninth inning on a solo shot from Jesse Winker off A's right-hander Dany Jiménez.

A's Lawrence Butler celebrates with teammates after driving home the game-winning run in the tenth inning against the Washington Nationals April 12, 2024 in Oakland. Loren Elliott / Getty Images

A crowd of 5,777 fans attended Friday, as the A's hosted their first home game since announcing April 4 they will play the next three seasons in Sacramento. They are playing their 57th and final season at the Oakland Coliseum until the team moves to Sutter Health Park, which is home to the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Butler hit a solo shot 445 feet to right field in the third inning with a 113.1 mph exit velocity, his first home run of the season.

Oakland right-hander Paul Blackburn made his third straight scoreless start to begin the season, striking out four in 6 1/3 innings. His 20 1/3 scoreless innings to begin a season are an Oakland record and third-most in franchise history, behind Philadelphia A's pitchers Harry Krause (23 IP in 1910) and Alex Kellner (21 IP in 1953).

Michael Kelly (2-0) pitched one inning for the win. Kyle Finnegan (0-2) gave up Butler's winning hit.

Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin tossed six innings of one-run ball. Washington first baseman Joey Gallo was ejected in the eighth inning after he and Lane Johnson were called out on strikes by home plate umpire John Libka.

Before the game, the Nationals (5-8) recalled right-handed reliever Amos Willingham and optioned catcher Drew Millas to Triple-A.

TRAINER'S ROOM

A's: LHP Ken Waldichuk (left elbow UCL sprain) threw a 20-25 pitch bullpen Friday. … OF Brent Rooker (costochondral cartilage injury) started total body workouts Friday. … IF Aledmys Diaz (right calf strain) has started a running program. … RHP Luis Medina (right knee MCL sprain) has started a running program. … RHP Freddy Tarnok (right hip inflammation) had a cortisone injection last week and could pitch off a mound next week. … OF Miguel Andjuar (right knee lateral meniscus surgery) is playing catch and is expected to start running and hitting next week.