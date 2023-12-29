Watch CBS News
Burning wood over New Year's weekend discouraged by Bay Area air quality regulators

Huddling around a cozy fireplace during the holidays may be a pleasurable experience, but the Bay Area Air Quality Management District is strongly discouraging it over the New Year's weekend in an effort to keep air quality healthy.

The air district is asking residents not to burn wood in their fireplaces, wood stoves or outdoor fire pits through the New Year's holiday. 

Air quality is projected to be "moderate" for the Bay Area during that time, but that could change if people begin to create wood smoke.

The air district did note that it is not illegal to burn word, nor are they issuing a Spare the Air alert, but they "strongly discourage" the practice.

Residents are also asked not to set off personal fireworks displays, which may be illegal in most areas anyway. But both wood smoke and fireworks smoke can cause unhealthy spikes in air pollution.

For up-to-the-minute air conditions and information on Spare the Air alerts, go to www.sparetheair.org

