Burlingame man arrested after allegedly kidnapping woman in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK -- Menlo Park police on Sunday said they arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman from her home Saturday.

Police were called at 2 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of Tioga Drive for a reported domestic disturbance between a male and a female. Officers arrived to find an adult female was allegedly taken against her will and forced into an unknown vehicle 59-year-old Freidun Younossi, of Burlingame, who was known to her. Younossi allegedly fled the scene with the victim.

Police were later able to contact the victim on her cellphone and said she appeared unable to speak freely and would not give any information on the suspect or her current location.

Investigators eventually found the suspect's unoccupied in Daly City.

Officers arrested Younossi without incident after several hours, police said in a statement. The victim, whose name wasn't released by police, sustained no visible injuries and was later interviewed by detectives.

Younossi was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, exhibiting a deadly weapon other than firearm, contempt of court; disorderly/etc. behavior and committing a felony while on bail or release.