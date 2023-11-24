Burglars smash vehicle into front of Kohl's department store in Pleasant Hill

A group of burglars drove a vehicle into the front of a Kohl's department store in Pleasant Hill on Thanksgiving evening, police said.

The incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. at the Kohl's store on the 2300 block of Monument Boulevard. Pleasant Hill Police said the department received a 911 call about a vehicle that collided into the store's entrance.

View outside a Kohl's department store at 2302 Monument Blvd. in Pleasant Hill following a burglary involving a vehicle that rammed into the front entrance, November 23, 2023. X / @bike42363

Officers arrived within minutes to find an unoccupied vehicle at the front entrance and extensive damage to the doors of the business, which was closed at the time with no employees or customers present, police said.

The investigation indicated that three people wearing masks entered the store after the vehicle smashed into the front entrance and left in a white sedan before officers arrived.

Police had no additional information about the suspects and it was not clear what merchandise, if any, was taken.

Anyone with information that may help investigators was encouraged to contact the Pleasant Hill Police Investigations Bureau at (925) 288-4630.