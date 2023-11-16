Watch CBS News
Burglars ram vehicle into Oakland Trader Joe's store

Oakland police are investigating a burglary where suspects rammed a vehicle into a Trader Joe's store in the city early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers were alerted to a report of a vehicle that had rammed into a Trader Joe's store in the 5700 block of College Avenue.

Police said that when officers arrived, they learned an unconfirmed number of people used a vehicle to ram into the store to access inside before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

Even though they are investigating it as a burglary, police have yet to confirm if the suspects stole anything from the store.

Those with relevant information are asked to call the Oakland Police Department's Burglary Section at (510) 238-3951.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

